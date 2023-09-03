BARBARIANS: Remind me again about the “Religion of Peace”, again?

Saudi Arabia sentences retired teacher to death for Twitter posts According to teh Google, the last Christian sentenced to death by Christians for blasphemy was in 1697. Thomas Aikenhead became the last person in the UK to be executed for the crime of blasphemy.

“Repression in Saudi Arabia has reached a terrifying new stage when a court can hand down the death penalty for nothing more than peaceful tweets,” Human Rights Watch Saudi Arabia researcher Joey Shea said.

If God is so great, why do people think they need to “protect” him from people who...say things?