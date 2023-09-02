PELOSI ATTACKS TRUMP SUPPORTERS: They’re ‘Afraid’ Of ‘Diversity, Women, Minorities, LGBTQ.’
Ben Carson, Kayleigh McEnany, and Richard Grenell could not be reached for comment.
