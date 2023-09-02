KEVIN WILLIAMSON: Ron DeSantis did what he does best during Hurricane Idalia: Govern.

DeSantis the good governor might make a good president, but that guy isn’t in the race: DeSantis the right-wing zealot and brawler is running for president, and not having much luck at it.

DeSantis is in the unfortunate position of trying to sell de-Trumped Trumpism to Republican primary voters who don’t particularly want their Trumpism de-Trumped.

But Hurricane Idalia presented that other DeSantis — the one whose main presidential credential is being good at the very important job he already has — a chance to shine.

Whether DeSantis is a capable enough politician to make the most of that remains an open question. So is whether Republicans are inclined to be impressed by a display of mere good governance.

It is tempting to say, “Will the real Ron DeSantis please stand up?” But it might be just as good if the phony one sat down — and remained seated.