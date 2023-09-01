JOHN COUGAR FOOTINMOUTH: Only 1%-2% of Black people live better than slaves. “To me the most interesting thing about Mellencamp’s exchange with Maher was not his insane assertion that modern America remains a hellhole for Blacks; by now one has come to expect insane takes from racialists who fetishize invented oppression and marinate in it. No, it was his admission after Maher called him out on the stupidity of what he was saying. Mellencamp admitted that he just pulled the number 1%-2% out of his ass. He simply made it up, and that is just fine with him.”