MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Need to Report a UFO? There’s a New Government Website for That. “Washington being Washington, there has to be an office for everything, and every office must have all the excitement of a mandatory-attendance retirement dinner for the Second Assistant to the Deputy Director of the Deluth Field Office for the Interior Department’s Agency for the Protection of Super 8 Movies of Barns.”
