If you struggle to tolerate all five of these hosts giving their own shows’ usual opening monologues on the issues of the day, then imagine all five of them, giving the same monologue, while talking over each other. In the first episode they dive into the writers’ strike from 2005, because that’s a historical event that not many people seem to remember or, much like this writers’ strike, care about. This is a podcast about the hosts, talking about the hosts and an entertainment strike, a problem that seems to be at the back of most Americans’ minds, as they face up to with issues like inflation and credit card debt.

That’s ultimately the real problem with Strike Force Five: it’s boring. Their writers aren’t available for jokes, so it’s mostly just five talk-show hosts talking about how they aren’t talk-showing, instead discussing the name of the podcast and the cute nicknames they have given each other. John Oliver and Stephen Colbert were comedian colleagues while appearing on The Daily Show, so you would think there might be some funny behind-the-scenes stories there. Alas the listener isn’t treated to any of that. Instead they get to hear why John Oliver is listed as “Joliver” in Stephen Colbert’s phone. Hilarious. Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon were writers and performers on Saturday Night Live together; the history of backstage antics from that show’s cast members is legendary. Sorry, no, no stories about that either. It’s mainly five former comedians, making a living off their politics now, all talking about themselves. Jimmy Kimmel likes to fish. That’s interesting, I guess.