SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Biden says government’s ‘gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money’ to spend.
Covid “relief.” Ukraine. Global warming. It’s as if Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore. (Not that he ever did, of course.)
SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Biden says government’s ‘gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money’ to spend.
Covid “relief.” Ukraine. Global warming. It’s as if Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore. (Not that he ever did, of course.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.