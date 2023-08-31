YOU DON’T SAY: The Fed’s preferred inflation measures are back on the rise.

After finally declining in June, giving the Federal Reserve hopes of pulling off a soft landing at last, one of the central bank’s preferred inflation measures was back on a precipitous rise in July. Headline PCE inflation rose by 3.3% in the year ending in July, up from 3% in June. For the first time since January, core PCE inflation, perhaps the most important inflation measure for the Fed, increased to 4.2%, more than twice the Fed’s maximum target of just 2% inflation on an annual basis.

Dig into the details, and the data only becomes more disappointing. Core services sans housing, a favored inflation measure of both the Fed and the White House, accelerated to a staggering 4.7% in the 12 months ending in July, up from 4.1%. This defies the claim of Raphael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed that “stubborn (and lagging) housing services prices” are solely responsible for core inflation not falling to the Fed’s benchmark.