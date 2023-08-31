“Bro Culture in the C-Suite (Redux)”: Investigative reporter (and dear pal Susan Antilla, a prize-winning journalist) published a marvelous series in The Insider proving what we all knew: “Bro” Boys are More Often Than Not Scum.

The douchenozzle at center is Arias Organization CEO Simon Arias, III.

Let’s start with the gross part, shall we?

“Women say they were fed date rape drugs, compared to dog puke, and forced to watch a boss masturbate […] One former agent told Insider she was worried she’d made a big mistake early on, when her boss commented about her large breasts in front of colleagues, calling her “Jugs.” Another woman who worked there told Insider she was compared to dog puke. Senior managers called men in the office “studs” and “stallions,” according to the lawsuit; women were called “sluts,” “bitches,” and “whores.”

This is not some mom-and-dad strip mall insurance agency. It’s part of a nested series of companies that lead up to Globe Life Inc., an S&P top 500 company. It has 3,543 employees nationwide, and annual revenue of…wait for it…$5.2 billion.

Now lets get to the “comeuppance” part. After the women sued everybody in sight, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway slashed its stake in Globe Life from 6.35 million to 2.52 million shares. And when Warren Buffett makes a move like that, regulators take notice:

“Insider has spoken with four former Arias agents who said a Pennsylvania Department of Insurance investigator questioned them about the company’s culture and indicated that the department was looking into whether the company had defrauded its customers. One said the investigator, Michelle Billotte, asked about “company culture and sexual harassment.”

It goes to show you that people who act like @ssholes often disrespect the law as much as they disrespect other people:

“Two sources told Insider that a representative of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General was also asking questions about Arias. One, a former agent, said he spoke with William McKee, an investigator in the office’s insurance-fraud section, about Arias agents who had increased customers’ premiums by adding coverage without their knowledge. The former agent said he also shared information about colleagues who would drum up extra commissions by using phony names to write policies for people who didn’t exist.”

Although civil suits are pending, no criminal charges have been filed against Arias or any of the Globe entities.

Nonetheless, good investigative reporting teaches us that Justice Brandeis was right: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”