BIPARTISAN FOLLIES: The Costs of Protectionism. The Biden administration lambasted Trump’s latest tariff proposals, but it’s been doubling down on his protectionism. At Cafe Hayek, Don Boudreaux notes the damage from current tariffs, including an extra $726 annually for food and clothing in the average U.S. household.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.