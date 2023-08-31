UNEXPECTEDLY: Gavin Newsom embraces ‘dirty’ energy in bid to ease blackouts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has embraced “dirty” energy for California as he looks to stave off blackouts threatening the state’s strained energy grid.

While Newsom has pushed for a transition to renewable energy in California, the realities there have forced him to increasingly rely on nonrenewable energy sources to meet the state’s energy demands. Fighting off heavy criticism from environmental activists, the California governor has countered by pointing out the practical necessity of using some nonrenewables while stressing his efforts to transition to renewable energy.

“Gov. Newsom is committed to keeping the lights on while maintaining affordability for all Californians,” Newsom’s deputy press secretary, Daniel Villasenor, told the Washington Examiner.