THANKS, BUT NO: X Plans to Collect Biometric Data, Job and School History.

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the company said in its new policy. X doesn’t define what it considers biometric, though other companies have used the term to describe data gleaned from a person’s face, eyes and fingerprints.

A representative of San Francisco-based X confirmed the new policy change, but didn’t elaborate further.