THANKS, BUT NO: X Plans to Collect Biometric Data, Job and School History.
“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the company said in its new policy. X doesn’t define what it considers biometric, though other companies have used the term to describe data gleaned from a person’s face, eyes and fingerprints.
A representative of San Francisco-based X confirmed the new policy change, but didn’t elaborate further.
I deleted Twitter’s tablet app last week, even though I don’t use it much, because it incessantly forces users back to the For You tab that I don’t use at all. With today’s news, I’d recommend anyone still on Twitter not use either the phone or tablet apps at all. With most browsers (and certain extensions) you’ll gain more control over what Twitter can collect.