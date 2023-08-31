AGELESS WISDOM: Adam Smith at 300. Some of the smartest scholars and liveliest writers on Adam Smith will be convening to celebrate the 300th anniversary of his birth. The conference, at the Union League Club in New York City on September 13th, is open to the public, with tickets at $75 apiece. Dan Klein, Anne Bradley, Dominic Pino, and David Bahnsen will be discussing The Wealth of Nations, The Theory of Moral Sentiments, and more from the father of modern economics. For a sample of Klein’s thoughts, here’s a podcast of him being interviewed by James Howard Kunstler on the viciousness of left-wing politics — what Klein calls “lefpotism.”