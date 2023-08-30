GREAT MOMENTS IN SPIN: KJP Leaves Jake Tapper Visibly Befuddled While Claiming Reporters Can’t Keep Up With Biden.

“Look, people have come after the president about his age,” Jean-Pierre continued. “They did it in 2019. They did it in 2020 leading into the general election. And they did it in 2022. And guess what, he beats them every time. Because he has his finger on the pulse of what it is the American people need. He talks about issues that really matter to the American people. And he is delivering.”