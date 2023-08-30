YOU’LL SIT IN THE DARK, BE COLD, AND EAT THE BUGS: Millions Of Brits Told Not To Heat Homes At Night As Part Of ‘Net Zero’ Climate Goals. “Chris Stark, head of the CCC, wants ordinary citizens to turn off their electric heaters (heat pumps) at night as part of a wider drive to deliver “emissions savings,” which includes a shift away from gas boilers – which Chris, a hypocrite, still has.”