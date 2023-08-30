‘TREATED LIKE A TODDLER:’ Biden Fumed to Friends about Aides Backtracking after Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’ Comment.

“Biden instantly knew that the White House would have to clarify his mistake. By the time Biden piled into the motorcade. His aides had released a statement walking back his sentence,” Franklin Foer writes in his forthcoming biography of Biden’s first term in the White House, The Last Politician, excerpted in Axios.

“Biden left for home, ending his triumphalist tour, feeling sorry for himself,” Foer continues. “Rather than owning his failure, he fumed to his friends about how he was treated like a toddler. Was John Kennedy ever babied like that?”