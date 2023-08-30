IT’S ALL GREEK TO ME: Whitmer Administration Used ‘Calculated’ Scheme To Hide Sensitive Email From the Public, Lawsuit Says. “Michigan energy department consultant Andy Leavitt in September 2021 emailed a top adviser to Whitmer to express ‘some major red flags’ with the administration’s response to a lead water crisis in southwestern Michigan, which Leavitt compared to a similar crisis in Flint, Michigan. But Leavitt’s initial message was not written in English—the consultant used letters in the Greek alphabet in place of English ones, a move that ‘appears to be calculated to conceal the statements,’ a June court filing in a class action suit against Whitmer’s government argues. Leavitt’s use of Greek letters means his email would have been excluded from any public records request for government communications that contain the word ‘Flint.'”

Plus: “The apparent scheme to hide sensitive conversations from public records requests comes years after Whitmer promised to bring transparency to the Great Lakes State as governor. In Michigan, the governor’s office is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, a policy that Whitmer promised to reverse during her 2018 campaign.”

Of course.