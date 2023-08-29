DON SURBER: Returning to nor/mal.

Gendering is a means of torturing us. Remember the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode where the captain is tortured? His abductors shine four lights in his eyes. They ask how many lights he sees. He says four. They zap him and tell him the answer is five in an effort to break him down.

Which brings me to Liam Morrison, a seventh-grade student at John T. Nichols, Jr. Middle School in Middleborough, Massachusetts. He wore a T-shirt to school that said there are two genders. The principal zapped him. There are 57, just like Heinz.

At school board meeting, the lad asked, “Who is this protected class? Are their feelings more important than my rights? I don’t complain when I see pride flags and diversity posters hung throughout the school. Do you know why? Because others have a right to their beliefs just as I do.”

In 1969, the Supreme Court ruled that a student’s rights don’t end at the schoolhouse door.

But that decision applies only to lefty causes because a judge ruled against the kid.

Nevertheless, Master Morrison stood up to the Marxists, as did the girls at the 4-H event. A man has a right to wear a dress, but he does not have the right to force the rest of us to accept him as a woman.