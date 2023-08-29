AS A WISE COMMUNITY ORGANIZER ONCE SAID, PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Told to remove ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ patch, this Colorado kid took a stand.

Jaiden is a 12-year-old student at a charter school in Colorado Springs who yesterday was kicked out of class for disruptive activities.

He didn’t punch anyone, shout, curse, make noise or act in any unruly way. Quite the contrary — Jaiden is a well-mannered boy who dresses and acts in an upstanding way. It just so happens that Jaiden is also very patriotic.

He portrays his patriotism with clothing (sometimes wearing a tri-corner hat) and also on his backpack — featuring a “Don’t Tread on Me” Gadsden flag.

But the director at Vanguard School, where Jaiden attends, appears to believe that this historical flag has “origins with slavery” and is “disruptive to the classroom environment.” He told Jaiden’s mother the boy could not return to class unless the patch was removed.

This is clear viewpoint discrimination. Indeed, the school district policy that the director cited only relates to things featuring “drugs, tobacco, alcohol or weapons” — none of which apply to the Gadsden flag.