THEY’RE GOING FULL BUD LIGHT. EVERYBODY KNOWS YOU NEVER GO FULL BUD LIGHT: NASCAR crosses a legal line in going woke. “It turns out that NASCAR has been running an internship program designed to help younger people get a leg up and break into the business in various capacities. That’s kind of nice, isn’t it? Professional auto racing is a very competitive and expensive sport to dive into, so some interested folks could likely use a helping hand. But there’s one problem with the racing organization’s ‘diversity internship program.’ (You’re probably already able to guess where this is going.) People are welcome to apply, but only if they meet certain “racial criteria.” In other words… whites need not apply.”