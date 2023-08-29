MARK JUDGE: I tried to warn conservatives about the American Stasi. They ignored me.

I didn’t want recognition after being wrongly accused of witnessing a sexual assault by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that never occurred. I simply wanted people to hear my message, which is, in short, what the Left did to me, it will do to you. The Left will abuse the legal system and use the media and opposition researchers to try and destroy you and everyone else in its way.

That’s exactly what it is doing to the Supreme Court and former President Donald Trump. Even though I think Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6 was reprehensible and know that he lost the 2020 election, I agree with attorney Alan Dershowitz that the four indictments of the president are banana-republic stuff. It’s weaponizing the law to try and ruin a political opponent. The president has free speech rights. The indictment regarding an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels is a joke, and if Trump improperly handled classified material, then so did President Joe Biden.

In fact, the atmosphere now is similar to 2018, when the Democratic Party, the media, and outright criminals tried to destroy me and my high school friend Kavanaugh by using a woman named Christine Blasey Ford. Ford claimed that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school in 1982. Ford claimed I was in the room where the assault allegedly took place and that I witnessed everything before jumping in and breaking it up. The entire thing was a setup . I was denied due process, and the press savaged me and somehow found more and more accusers from places I’d never been to. As with Trump, the charges got more and more absurd and just kept piling up. At least Trump is told the time and place he supposedly did the thing he is charged with.

Yet much of the media, even on the Right, fail to recognize what the Left is trying to do. Indeed, for all its talk about clueless elites, the Right can be just as elite and clueless.