GREAT MOMENTS IN OBJECTIVITY: Associated Press Coverage of Courts, Climate Bankrolled by Dozens of Left-Wing Foundations.

It's worth noting that the AP is bankrolled by left wing foundations including one founded by 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones, The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, the Rockefeller… https://t.co/OoYfGHU1Jh

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 29, 2023