DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUES ZONES: San Francisco Police Union Blasts Bakery for Refusing to Serve Cops in Uniform.

Reem’s California is an Arab-owned bakery that says it values social justice, one of the three core values listed on the establishment’s website.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Reem’s doubled down on its refusal to serve police carrying guns.

“In a time of increased gun violence — particularly impacting people of color, youth and queer people – we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer,” the statement said.