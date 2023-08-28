OH, SEATTLE! Watch This Wacky Home Invader Guzzle Gasoline as Police Move in to Make Arrest.

It’s unfathomable why anyone would do that to himself. “Swallowing gasoline can cause a wide range of problems for your vital organs,” advises Healthline. I can’t imagine it tastes very good, and it can produce miserable symptoms such as difficulty breathing, burning pain in the throat, abdominal pain, vomiting, loss of vision, convulsions, and loss of consciousness.

Obviously, there was a mental crisis in progress. Perhaps this burglar attended the same wacky class as David DePape, the 42-year-old who broke into Paul Pelosi’s house, also wielding a hammer. At any rate, his thirst for petrol seemed unslakable: