NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: DHS hides monthly number of illegal migrants released into U.S after interacting with border agents. “The only reason why ICE and OFO [Office of Field Operations] would refuse to disclose that information is to hide the fact that it is releasing more than 100,000 aliens per month into the United States, and to conceal the effects of those migrant releases on communities across the United States.”
