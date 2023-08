THE OVERT POLITICIZATION OF OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM CONTINUES APACE:

Dems tried to set a March 4th date for Trump's GA trial, but Brian Kemp shut that down

So now they're setting a March 4th date for Trump's **DC** case

Blatantly obvious they want Trump in court the day before Super Tuesday pic.twitter.com/PUHvqzKmgQ

— John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 28, 2023