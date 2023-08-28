DEMOCRATS KEEP CHOOSING THESE PEOPLE TO REPRESENT THEM AND I KEEP GETTING TOLD IT’S REPUBLICANS BECOMING DANGEROUSLY RADICAL: Colorado Dems Go Full Commie, Choose Open Marxist Who Calls for Cultural Revolution for State House Seat. “He is also, of course, a schoolteacher, busy raising up new cadres of Bolsheviks to bring about the revolution he desires.”
