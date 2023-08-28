INCENTIVIZING RAPE: What do most “trans women” in women’s jails have in common? “When considering the title question, it’s important to point out that we don’t have exact figures for how many gender-bending prisoners have actually been transferred to female facilities. But if you’re talking about Wisconsin, the commonality being observed is that slightly more than half of all prisoners who self-identify as transgender women are behind bars – at least in part – because they were convicted of sex crimes.”