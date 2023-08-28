GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK: Over half of NY voters say state is headed in wrong direction as 80% demand term limits for governor.

The fed-up respondents gave Gov. Kathy Hochul a dismal 40% approval rating, a big drop from her 50% figure from a survey released just three months ago, according to the independent Unite NY’s Voter Empowerment Index unveiled Sunday.

Other state lawmakers fared even worse with a 27% approval rating, down from their recent 36%.

Overall, 53% of the state’s voters said they don’t like where the state is headed politically, and 40% said they are considering leaving.