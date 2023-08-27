UNEXPECTEDLY: Experts are witnessing a strange new phenomenon in the demand for electric cars: ‘We call it the ‘Field of Dreams’ moment.’

“The demand is not keeping up with production, which is the opposite story of a year ago,” Cox Automotive executive analyst Michelle Krebs told Grist. “We call it the ‘Field of Dreams’ moment. Automakers are building more, but not enough consumers have come to the field.” But Krebs also observed that availability isn’t such a bad thing when compared to the wider market. “A year ago, the average EV price was above the average luxury vehicle price. Today, as inventory and availability build, EV prices are moving closer to the industry average,” Krebs added.

This is one of the possible outcomes (all bad) when Washington tries to pick winners and losers: A big run-up in demand as incentives get some buyers off the fence, followed by market over-saturation.

There are just too many use-cases where EVs make little sense — pickup trucks, for example — and manufacturing incentives and consumer tax credits can’t change that.