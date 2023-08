GANGSTER GOVERNMENT: Justice Department Sues Elon Musk for Not Hiring Legal Immigrants and Asylum Seekers. “Musk is accusing DoJ and by extension, the Biden administration of the ‘weaponization of the DOJ for political purposes.'”

This suit is the Biden administration’s high-class version of a local mafia boss calling up the construction foreman on the big project downtown and reminding him that there had better be enough no-show jobs for their “mutual” friends.