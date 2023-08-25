JUST ANOTHER DAY AT NBC NEWS:

● NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok’s comment on her inciting a murder.

“When asked about the post, [Chaya] Raichik said in a message to NBC News, ‘Why are you comparing anyone who criticizes the progress pride flag being shoved down the throats of children, to a violent murderer?'” Good question.

—Twitchy, yesterday.

● MSNBC Attacks ‘Weird’ GOP Debate For Talking Policy Instead Of Trump.

—NewsBusters, today.

● Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-American Neo-Nazi!

● Carlos Santana makes polarizing anti-trans comments in viral concert clip.

Carlos Santana is on the hot seat* after a video of him on stage, making polarizing remarks about gender, quickly began circulating online.

In the clip, the “Oye Como Va” singer is seen addressing the audience in between songs. Through the applause, Santana can be heard saying: “When God made you and me — before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

The clip ends with Santana lining one hand behind the other, and adding that he was “Like this with my brother Dave Chappelle.”