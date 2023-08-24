ALL ROADS LEAD TO DETROIT: Illegal Immigrants Unleash Chaos in Upscale Manhattan Neighborhood.

The Stratford Arms hotel on W. 70th Street used to function as a student dormitory, operated by the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). That is, until May, when “migrants showed up with suitcases,” Brenda McIntyre, who’s lived on that block since 2007 and in the city since 1999, told National Review.

McIntyre leaves very early in the morning for work. At about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, she noticed “there were a lot of people coming home from clubbing, and they were bringing people into the shelter.”

“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, this is crazy,’” she said.

She’s noticed some migrants having sex in public in the median area of Broadway, where there are park benches. On Wednesday, she was unloading her car and saw someone she believed to be a male migrant sitting on a moped waiting for a woman to come out of the shelter. When security told him to move because he was in a no-parking zone, he refused, even when spoken to in Spanish, she said.

Joe Germanotta, the father of the famous pop singer Lady Gaga, lives on the block and, along with McIntyre, belongs to a new residents’ association committed to ending the migrant crisis in the UWS.

“The city did not think this through,” Germanotta told National Review. “And we’re all suffering. They dropped 500 people into the neighborhood that have no code of conduct.”

“We’re probably 18 months away from looking like San Francisco.”