LINCOLN BROWN: Giuliani’s Warning. “Giuliani was partly expressing his hope that when and if conservatives regain power, they will not engage in the tactics of their predecessors in the name of justice. But moreover, he was issuing a warning to you and me. One way or another, they will come for you.”
