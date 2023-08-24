HUGE? YES. BUT AS HUGE AS X/TWITTER CLAIMS? NO. Did Trump’s Interview With Tucker Carlson Really Get Huge Numbers? “The number of views attributed to a video includes those who watch the entire video, just a portion of it, or even scroll past it on their feed without even looking at it. Multiple views by the same user are also counted as unique views. You don’t have to take my word for it, either. That’s information coming straight from X.”