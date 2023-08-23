HMM: X suspends DeSantis PAC’s account hours before debate.

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, suspended the account for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ main supporting PAC on Wednesday.

The Never Back Down PAC’s account, @nvrbackdown24, was suspended early Wednesday morning, according to the organization’s strategic communications director Matt Wolking.

X did not immediately respond to a request for clarification from Fox News Digital, though Wolking speculated that pro-Trump accounts “engaged in mass reporting” against the account.

“X says it ‘seems like our automated systems incorrectly picked it up as “spam.”‘ We have asked X to tell us who exactly reported @NvrBackDown24 as spam,” Wolking wrote from his personal account.

Wolking included screenshots of several X accounts allied with former Prsisdent [sic] Donald Trump that were celebrating the account’s suspension.