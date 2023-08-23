UPDATE: Wagner Decries ‘Murder’ Of Prigozhin Amid Reports Anti-Air Missile Struck Plane. “At this point it’s looking like the entire top command of Russian mercenary outfit Wagner Group was aboard the private plane that was downed northwest of Moscow hours ago. Wagner itself is confirming Yvgeny Prigozhin’s death, with Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel Grey Zone calling it a ‘murder.'”
