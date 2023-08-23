Here We Go Again: Remember President Obama’s “Operation Choke Point” in which financial and insurance industries were pressured to “choke” industries of which the far left disapproved?

And I’ll give you two guesses which industries — although entirely legal — those are. (HINT: Firearms dealers, Adult film industry…pretty much all the fun stuff.)

Ah, good times, good times.

President Biden has brought the Good Times back! JustTheNews.com has reported that:

“One of the first acts that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency did under President Joe Biden was put a hold on a Trump-era rule that would have ensured fair access to banking services from going into effect. The rule would have prohibited major financial institutions from arbitrarily discriminating against businesses.”

To be fair, Republicans on the state level have passed laws to restrict minors from being able to access porn sites. But at least those laws have been debated in public and voted upon, and are currently undergoing challenges in court.

But the far left has long weaponized the IRS, DOJ, EPA, and other executive agencies in ways that circumvent Due Process. Again, the administration does what “paternalistic socialism” always does: Enforce their restrictions about what you can read, eat, save or spend without public hearings, notice or debate.

And these people say “Democracy Dies in Darkness”? Really?