I HAVE A FRESH BATCH OF UNEXPECTEDLIES READY FOR WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

BREAKING: Seattle police and fire will no longer be answering to mental crisis calls.

“Crisis responders” or social workers, will be dispatched instead. They are not allowed to be armed 🧵 pic.twitter.com/toxYdekPbY

— Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) August 22, 2023