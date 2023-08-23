DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Former SF Mayor Frank Jordan criticizes London Breed’s approach to solving homeless crisis.

“When you look at the homeless issue, we spent $2.8 billion in 7 years,” he said to California Insider. “We are averaging more than $700 million a year just on homeless. But when break that down, nobody seems to know if it’s 7,000 homeless or 17,000 homeless.”

Jordan criticized Mayor Breed’s efforts to put the homeless in local hotels for housing. He says 70% of the homeless have mental health, drug, and alcohol problems and need around-the-clock supervision.

“They start fighting with people in hallways or lighting fires in the room, so we have 30 of those 70 hotels that are now suing the city because of the damage that’s been caused in those hotels,” he said.