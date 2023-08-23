KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Maui Tragedy Makes a Strong Pro-Second Amendment Point. “Regarding today’s headline, I was thinking about the unquestioning faith that leftists have in the government’s ability to do the right and necessary things when the time comes. We have seen this really blossom in them since the beginning of the pandemic. If Anthony Fauci had told them to all stand outside naked until he gave the word to go back indoors and get dressed, they would have all shrieked, ‘BECAUSE SCIENCE!’ and done it.”