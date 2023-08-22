HOW IT STARTED: CNN writer vexed by conservatives’ use of leftist terms.

CNN appears unwilling to admit that Americans have grown antipathetic to certain leftist terms on account of the loathsome and/or meritless concepts they signify.

Instead, to make sense of the ongoing backlash to leftist terms and concepts such as “woke,” “critical race theory,” and “equity,” senior CNN writer John Blake has penned an article explaining why Republican “verbal jiu-jitsu” is to blame.

Blake defined “verbal jiu-jitsu” as a “form of linguistic combat in which the practitioner takes a political phrase or concept popularized by their opponent and gradually turns into an unusable slur.”

An example would be the Biden administration and Democratic establishment‘s hostile use of the term “MAGA” as a modifier for those populist conservatives and Republicans whom they wish to mark as extremists.

Blake suggested that the adoption of new terms or turns of phrase by those with differing worldviews is a means to “avoid taking opposing arguments head on and instead redirect their opponents’ momentum to beat them.”