DECLINE IS A CHOICE: We will woke you! Classic Queen song “Fat Bottomed Girls” is mysteriously dropped from the group’s new Greatest Hits collection.
But will Sir-Mix-a-Lot be able to escape the PC police?
DECLINE IS A CHOICE: We will woke you! Classic Queen song “Fat Bottomed Girls” is mysteriously dropped from the group’s new Greatest Hits collection.
But will Sir-Mix-a-Lot be able to escape the PC police?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.