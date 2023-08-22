WAS IT OVER WHEN JOE’S ‘67 VETTE BOMBED PEARL HARBOR? Biden Likens ‘Insignificant’ 2004 House Fire to Deadly Hawaii Wildfire.

Joe Biden likened the deadly Hawaiian wildfire, which has so far caused at least 115 casualties, to a 2004 house fire that almost cost him a cat and his ’67 Corvette.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it was like to lose a home,” Biden said. “Years ago, now, 15 years, I was in Washington doing Meet the Press. It was a sunny Sunday. Lightning struck at home on a little lake outside the home — not a lake, a big pond. It hit the wire and came up underneath our home, into the air condition ducts. To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

The Cranston Heights Fire Company, the department that extinguished the 2004 fire at Biden’s Delaware house, confirmed that the blaze was “an insignificant fire as it did not lead to multiple alarms and did not need a widespread incident response throughout the county,” adding that, “in the case for any homeowner, it was obviously significant at the time and was quickly responded to by the local firefighters.” The flames were confined to the kitchen, the fire chief said in 2004, and the fire was under control in 20 minutes.