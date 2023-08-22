August 22, 2023

DON’T MAKE YOURSELF A HOSTAGE: US citizens urged to leave Belarus immediately. ““Do not travel to Belarus due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus.”

