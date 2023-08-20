CUCKOO: Alarmists Want You to Turn off Lights, Close Blinds so ‘One Billion Birds’ Won’t Die.

OK, that was a bit hyperbolic and a tad misleading. Let’s try it again.

The National Audubon Society, a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to the conservation of birds and their habitats, is asking Americans to make their communities “bird safe” in a concerted effort to prevent more than “one billion birds” dying per year from flying into closed windows.

The bird group told WBAL-TV in Baltimore that “lighting and reflectivity, specifically during migration for birds, is a really dangerous problem and kills up to one billion birds in North America per year.”

I’ll get to the very fuzzy math relative to how they came up with one billion later.