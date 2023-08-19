REPUBLICANS POUNCE: Ali’s tweet below is what happens when you believe, or at least pretend to believe, your own “intersectional” bullshit that requires you to think that all groups the left defines as oppressed are naturally allies.



It’s an updated, but even more ridiculous, version of the old Marxist belief that all workers naturally have solidarity with each other. Thus, for example, if American unions were excluding black workers, and black workers in turn eagerly served as strikebreakers, it was not because of racism or enmity but because they were being manipulated by capitalists. Believe it or not, this was, and maybe still is, the standard explanation for racist union policies in the labor history literature.