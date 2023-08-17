RUN SILENT, RUN DEEP: More Women On Crews. StrategyPage’s latest Submarines update (from Jim Dunnigan’s How To Make War series). Buried halfway through the post: “One compelling reason for allowing women to serve was the growing shortage of men willing to do so.” The statistics quoted support that observation. The long duration of nuclear submarine patrols discouraged lots of sailors. Buried even deeper: “But the wives of American submariners have been openly hostile to the idea of mixed male/female crews and have not been reluctant to make their concerns known.” Seems they’ve gone nuclear.

RELATED: USS Key West fast-attack sub underway.