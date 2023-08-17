WHY THE LEFT WANTS EVERYONE URBANIZED:

Facial recognition now required for entering and leaving your neighborhood zone in China's 15-minute cities.

Citizens are literally living in open-air prisons, where their every move is being watched and judged by the draconian Social Credit System. https://t.co/vOqApgJHUE pic.twitter.com/C8gcbSOutM

