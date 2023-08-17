WHY THE LEFT WANTS EVERYONE URBANIZED:
Facial recognition now required for entering and leaving your neighborhood zone in China's 15-minute cities.
Citizens are literally living in open-air prisons, where their every move is being watched and judged by the draconian Social Credit System. https://t.co/vOqApgJHUE pic.twitter.com/C8gcbSOutM
— Songpinganq (@songpinganq) August 16, 2023
From the replies: 15 minute cities will go from “Convenient” to “Why do you need to leave?” to “You’re not authorized to leave” REALLY fast.
Yes.