GEN Z MIGHT ALREADY BE ON PACE TO OUTDO MILLENNIALS: Gen Z teens want practical skills, on-the-job learning. “Sixty-five percent say they’ll need education and training after high school, but not necessarily a four-year degree. They want flexible options, such as boot camps and online courses, writes Manno. Two-thirds say their ideal post-high school learning should be on the job through internships or apprenticeships or through hands-on learning in a lab or classroom.”